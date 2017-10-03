TDEC supports Mountain Creek Watershed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDEC supports Mountain Creek Watershed

Posted: Updated:
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented TenneSEA with a check for $78,500 for their efforts to restore the Mountain Creek Watershed. The presentation took place at Red Bank Elementary School. The project includes developing an award program for watershed friendly homes and businesses, installing green infrastructure at a home and church, and working with partners to plan protection for the upper reaches of the Mountain Creek Watershed. 

TenneSEA is the local arm of Caribbean SEA, a Chattanooga-based environmental organization that collaborates with communities to teach children about their connection with nature and empower them to become environmental leaders who make changes from within. Their goal is to start with education and proceed to taking positive action for the watershed.

Caribbean SEA Executive Director Mary Beth Sutton loves working with the students at Red Bank. “After helping connect the teachers and students to the creek, the students now call it “their creek” and are passionate about taking care of it.”

The Red Bank Elementary School Stream Team is playing an integral role in the process. The fifth grade students had to apply for a position on the Stream when they were fourth graders. While they have spent part of their time learning more about Mountain Creek, part of their job is battling stream bank erosion. The Stream Team learned the engineering design process with TenneSEA educators and have been challenged to imagine solutions to the stream bank erosion next to the school.

Red Bank Elementary Principal Haley Brown said, "We strive to facilitate real-world learning for our students on a daily basis and to give them experiences that will allow them to find something in their life that they are passionate about. This project accomplishes both of these goals. Our STREAM Team students are committed to solving this real-world problem because it involves their creek and they are excited about the opportunity to present their solutions."

The project is slated for two years, with a program launch for the award system slated for late fall or winter.

  • School PatrolMore>>

  • TDEC supports Mountain Creek Watershed

    TDEC supports Mountain Creek Watershed

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-10-03 19:01:49 GMT

    The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented TenneSEA with a check for $78,500 for their efforts to restore the Mountain Creek Watershed. The presentation took place at Red Bank Elementary School. 

    More

    The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented TenneSEA with a check for $78,500 for their efforts to restore the Mountain Creek Watershed. The presentation took place at Red Bank Elementary School. 

    More

  • New superintendent, board members speak candidly about future

    New superintendent, board members speak candidly about future

    Sunday, September 24 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-09-24 11:55:08 GMT

    If Hamilton County schools fail to soar in the years to come, it will not be because school board members are divided.  It will not be because they are disengaged.  It will not be due to a disgruntled superintendent. It was apparent at their weekend retreat at the Creative Discovery Museum that the school board, which includes four first-year members, and newly hired superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson are on the same page.  There seems to be a unified vision that has bee...

    More

    If Hamilton County schools fail to soar in the years to come, it will not be because school board members are divided.  It will not be because they are disengaged.  It will not be due to a disgruntled superintendent. It was apparent at their weekend retreat at the Creative Discovery Museum that the school board, which includes four first-year members, and newly hired superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson are on the same page.  There seems to be a unified vision that has bee...

    More

  • Ooltewah marketing students help re-brand Hamilton County schools

    Ooltewah marketing students help re-brand Hamilton County schools

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:48:06 GMT

    Hamilton County schools will soon get an image makeover.  A local public relations firm has offered to spearhead the project, and Ooltewah High students are pitching their ideas as well.

    More

    Hamilton County schools will soon get an image makeover.  A local public relations firm has offered to spearhead the project, and Ooltewah High students are pitching their ideas as well.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.