Las Vegas shooter wired $100,000 to Philippines last week

Marilou Danley is being sought by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for questioning in connection with the investigation into the active shooter incident in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017 LVMPD

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials.

But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose.

Danley, 62, who had traveled to Hong Kong on Sept. 25, could fill in some of the blanks when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday, the officials said. Her arrival airport was not known.

Investigators believe the couple started dating in spring 2017 and lived together in Mesquite, Nevada.

Danley was not believed to be involved in the shooting "at this time," law enforcement officials told reporters on Monday.

"We have had conversations with her and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved. But obviously, that investigation will continue,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. "She was not with [Paddock] when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification."

Danley was initially thought to be traveling with Paddock in Las Vegas. But she was not in the 32nd-floor room in the Mandalay Bay hotel that Paddock was using when police blew the door off and barged inside 72 minutes after the first 911 call.

Instead, police found Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and an arsenal of 23 firearms in the hotel room. They later found 19 more weapons at his Mesquite home.

Investigators still have not determined a motive for the mass murder. The death toll currently stands at 59 but officials have warned that could climb. More than 500 people were wounded.