AMC offers $5 movie tickets for the month of October - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AMC offers $5 movie tickets for the month of October

Posted: Updated:

Movie night in October might just have to be Tuesday if AMC theaters have anything to say about it.

Joining with the free “AMC Stubs" loyalty club means you can see a movie any Tuesday in October for $5 through the end of the month.

The movie theater chain is also offering a $10 combo on Tuesdays, which gets you into the movie, a small popcorn, and a soda.

RELATED

► Movie ticket subscriptions for $9.95 a month? Not so fast says AMC Theatres

The offer is only available at participating AMC, AMC DINE-IN and AMC CLASSIC locations and can't be combined with other offers.

Members who register for the promotion will earn double points on qualifying movies, food, drink and AMC Stubs Premiere membership purchases until the 

Learn more and print out the popcorn combo coupon here.

11Alive contributed to this story

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.