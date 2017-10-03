AMC offers $5 movie tickets for the month of October

Movie night in October might just have to be Tuesday if AMC theaters have anything to say about it.

Joining with the free “AMC Stubs" loyalty club means you can see a movie any Tuesday in October for $5 through the end of the month.

The movie theater chain is also offering a $10 combo on Tuesdays, which gets you into the movie, a small popcorn, and a soda.

The offer is only available at participating AMC, AMC DINE-IN and AMC CLASSIC locations and can't be combined with other offers.

Members who register for the promotion will earn double points on qualifying movies, food, drink and AMC Stubs Premiere membership purchases until the

Learn more and print out the popcorn combo coupon here.

11Alive contributed to this story