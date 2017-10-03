Baylor Safety Brendon Harris reopens recruitment - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Baylor Safety Brendon Harris reopens recruitment

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

4-star, Baylor Defensive Back, Brendon Harris announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has opened his recruitment. 

The Red Raider committed to the Tennessee Vols in May of 2017. Harris is ranked as the 228th player in the country and the 6th overall player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. 

The Vols lost to Georgia 41-0 at home on Saturday and have a bye week this week. 

