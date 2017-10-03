Baylor Safety Brendon Harris reopens recruitment

4-star, Baylor Defensive Back, Brendon Harris announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has opened his recruitment.

I would like to announce that my recruitment is now open to all schools. ???? — Brendon Harris (@_BrendonHarris) October 3, 2017

The Red Raider committed to the Tennessee Vols in May of 2017. Harris is ranked as the 228th player in the country and the 6th overall player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The Vols lost to Georgia 41-0 at home on Saturday and have a bye week this week.