Tennessee man to be eligible for parole in ex-wife's death

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times will get the chance for parole after a jury could not come to an agreement on his punishment.

Media outlets report the Knox County Criminal Court jury declared a deadlock Monday in the case of 38-year-old Tyler Enix. A judge then imposed a sentence of life with the possibility of parole. He would become eligible after serving 51 years for first-degree murder.

The jury on Friday convicted Enix in the October 2015 stabbing death of 36-year-old Kimberly McFarland Enix. Tyler Enix was captured in Ohio that month while fleeing with his 2-year-old daughter.

