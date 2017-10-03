Local law enforcement are inviting the community to come together for National Night out, an annual relationship building campaign between police and the communities they serve.
For events in Chattanooga see the list below.
In Collegedale from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM you can head to The Commons on 4950 Swinyar Drive.
Police said they found 19 firearms, along with explosives and thousands of bullets, at Paddock's home in Mesquite.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files