Warming this week and rain this weekend

Good Tuesday. Expect cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons through Thursday. We will start each day in the mid 50s. Each afternoon will be in the low 80s. With the low humidity it should be comfortable throughout each day.

Friday we will see the temperature making it to 85, and the humidity will be creeping up a bit. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

I am changing the weekend forecast. An approaching front will draw up moisture from the gulf. The remnants of a weak tropical low will be pushed through the area. That will mean a good chance for rain Saturday evening, through Sunday, and into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts this weekend could exceed 2".

David Karnes

TUESDAY