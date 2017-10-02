Pumpkin picking pro tips

Well, it's that time. Mayfield Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Athens tells Channel 3 the rain in June and July was perfect timing for their pumpkins and sunflowers this year. Owner and operator Michael Mayfield tells us tricks and what to look for to make your pumpkin last all season.

First, look for pumpkins that aren't sunburned. Pumpkins that still have their leaves will continue to have some shade and protection.

"The leaves go away, so it's just sitting there in the beating sun, and it started doing that six weeks ago, eight weeks ago, it's just going to melt it over time if you're not careful," says Mayfield.

Mayfield advises looking for soft spots when selecting a pumpkin. And when you plan to carve it… start at the bottom, not the top.

"Make your hole in the bottom. Get everything out, carve your Jack O' Lantern face or whatever that is," states Mayfield.

Carving the opening at the bottom prevents the top from collapsing first. It will slowly sink from the bottom.

If the traditional Jack O' Lantern isn't your thing, and you prefer the oddball white/green/warty pumpkins...

Mayfield adds, "If you take a spoon, and kind of thin inside the walls, and make it, not paper thin, but if you can thin it down a bit, put a candle in it, they glow."

Mayfield says they accidentally found this out when experimenting with white pumpkins and squash. They also planted slightly different than previous years this time. They allowed more room and space for the pumpkins. This resulted in more larger pumpkins this year. So if you're looking for the big ones, you'll likely find them at Mayfield Farm.