Chattanooga Women's Basketball Opens Practice Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com)--- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team opened up practice for the 2017-18 season Monday afternoon at the Chattem Basketball Practice Facility on the UTC campus.

While the Mocs have been working out and practicing since early summer, and even competed in three games, today marks the first official day of practice. They played Trinity Western and Fraser Valley as well as the VK U17.

“We knew we were going to be a young team and we’ve been targeting this season for our trip,” Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. “As a team we did some things that will benefit us down the road. We played a couple of good basketball teams and one young, inexperienced team and we played the way we needed to play in all three games to win.

“Everybody played, everybody got minutes and a lot of people did good things.”

The Mocs return starters Aryanna Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.), Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) and Lakelyn Bouldin (Spencer, Tenn.) as well as letterwinners Shelbie Davenport (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Nakeia Burks (Huntsville, Ala.).

Newcomers fill out the roster with one transfer and five freshmen who all saw significant playing time on the Mocs trip to Canada.

“We have a lot of moving parts,” Foster said. “We’re bigger at the center position than we’ve been, more versatile. We’re deeper in regards to the amount of players who can play the point and we have a lot of interchangeable players who can play multiple positions.

“This is a group that learns quickly, a fast study,” Foster said. “They appear to be coachable. Being able to work a couple of hours a week in the off season has really helped our games and shortened practices,” Foster said. “The couple of hours you have in the off season allows you to be further along and them to be further along.”

The season opens Saturday, November 11 on the road at Wisconsin-Green Bay. The Phoenix finished the 2016-17 season ranked fourth on the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25. Chattanooga will open play at home against Central Florida in Maclellan Gym.

Season tickets are on sale now at the McKenzie Arena box office (423.266.MOCS) or online at GoMocs.com. Join the Mocs Club and become a member of the “Team behind our teams”.