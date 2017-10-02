Part of Jason Aldean's crew known to work for Riverbend

Part of Jason Aldean's crew is known to work audio for our Riverbend festival here in Chattanooga.

Friends of the Festival officials tell us, those crew members are okay.

Joe Dixie Fuller who is the Production Director over Riverbend says this is every musical festival's worst nightmare.

Fuller knows several crew members who work on Jason Aldean's tour and he says some of those audio guys have been on the Coca Cola stage for Riverbend in the past. They're originally from Nashville.

Fuller says they're all okay just really shaken up over the attack. Crew members on stage were dodging bullets and many of them did not know where the gunfire was coming from.

It was later discovered that the gunman was shooting from a 32nd floor window of a nearby hotel.

Fuller says that information should give all local officials pause, when planning the next large event.



"I promise you it will come into play," said Joe Dixie Fuller, Production Director for Riverbend Festival. " It certainly will and you know anytime that there's something like this, once again it raises your awareness. These are things we've already discussed, but now it's come into full focus so I'm sure that will be well on the table for the next safety and security meeting."

Fuller says while safety planning happens all year long, It's best to never let your guard down at an event like this. He says you should always know where your exits are and be aware of your surroundings so you can act fast if needed.