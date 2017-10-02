Reports: Rocker Tom Petty dies at age 66

Rocker Tom Petty has died after suffering from full cardiac arrest, according to new reports from TMZ.

The celebrity gossip news organization reported Monday that Petty was found unresponsive and not breathing Sunday night and was transported to a California hospital from his Malibu home.

We're told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support. https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

Emergency personnel rushed to his home and were able to get a pulse before taking him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Petty, 66, was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida and attended Gainesville High School. At the age of 17, Petty dropped out of school to pursue music.

His interest in rock and roll music began when he was 10 after he met Elvis Presley. Petty told NPR in 2006 that he wanted to be in a band after he saw The Beatles perform on the Ed Sullivan Show back in 1964.

Petty into mainstream popularity with his group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978.

Petty is also known for his solo work and collaborations with other major artists, including George Harrison.

