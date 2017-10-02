OL Boulware says he's leaving Tennessee, intends to transfer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

OL Boulware says he's leaving Tennessee, intends to transfer

By Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware says he's leaving the Volunteers and intends to transfer.

Boulware tweeted Monday that "after much prayer and consideration with my family, I've decided that it's best for me to pursue other options away from UT for the remainder of my collegiate career." He thanked the school and its fans.
    
The sophomore from Union City, Georgia, played three games this season and made one start at left guard in a 17-13 victory over Massachusetts . Boulware didn't play Saturday in a 41-0 loss to No. 5 Georgia. Brett Kendrick moved from right tackle to left guard, with Marcus Tatum taking over at right tackle.
    
Boulware made three starts last season.
    
Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) hosts South Carolina on Oct. 14.
    
