Detective killed is Chattooga County native, remembered as a hero

Channel 3 is learning more about the Georgia detective killed while responding to a traffic call. Chattooga county native Kristen Hearne died Friday in Polk County Georgia.

Police said she was acting as backup when she and a fellow officer were checking on a suspicious vehicle. They said two suspects approached the officers and then shot them.

The 29-year old was a veteran on the police force and mother of a three-year-old boy. Her father and younger brother said Kristen was devoted to her family and committed to protecting her community.



“I am absolutely proud to say that she was an officer, and more importantly she gave her life doing what she loved,” said Patrick Snead. Kristen Hearne died a hero's death, and Patrick Snead will never let people forget about his older sister. “She was a hero; my sister did not die a coward. She died doing what she loved.”

Patrick and Sidney Snead were at their Chattooga County home when they got the call, Kristen was shot and killed. Sidney remembers when his only daughter first told him she wanted to be a police officer. “We need those individuals, they help and protect and serve. But lets let someone else do it,” said Sidney Snead.

But Kristen followed her dreams and joined the force anyway. Her family said it was in her blood to protect people. “She loved people, people loved her. You knew Kristen was in the room when she walked in.”

The detective is the first officer to be killed in the line of duty at the Polk County Georgia Police Department. A devastating loss for the department and her family. “I can never call big sister again. I can never go and reach out and say hey I need advice. There is no more chances for that,” said Patrick.



Police said Hearne heard the call and went to help because she knew the officer on the scene had only been on the job for six months.

Her father said, that is what makes Kristen a hero. “She is a hero. She is truly a hero. She served the people well. Protected them and cared about them.”

A visitation for Hearne is being held at Victory Baptist Church until 9 Monday evening. Her funeral will be held Tuesday beginning at 2.

Seth Spangler of Chattanooga and Samantha Roof have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.