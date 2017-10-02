Mohamed Sanu expected to miss 2-3 weeks

NBC SPORTS - The Falcons don’t think Julio Jones is going to miss any game time after yesterday’s hip flexor injury.

They might not be as fortunate with Mohamed Sanu.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons other starting wide receiver is expected to miss two or three weeks with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of yesterday’s loss to the Bills.

The Falcons have a bye this week, which should minimize some of the impact, but it could mean they have to do without Sanu against the Dolphins in Week Six.