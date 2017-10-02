Chattanooga leaders weigh in on Las Vegas shooting

There are a lot of heavy hearts tonight as more people learn about the victims. From Capitol Hill to the Tennessee Valley, people from all walks of life are offering support.

Thoughts, prayers, and statements of shock continue to pour in after a lone gunman went on a deadly rampage in Las Vegas.

Tennessee Senator, Bob Corker took to Twitter, offering his prayers to those affected including a number of musical artists who call Nashville home.

Praying for all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas, including a number of artists who call Nashville home. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 2, 2017

In the Scenic City, Mayor Andy Berke said Chattanooga supports Las Vegas in this terrible time.

The scale and scope of the #vegasshooting is difficult to comprehend. #CHA supports #LasVegas in this terrible time — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) October 2, 2017

Hamilton County’s Mayor calling the attack - "horrendous."

"The tragic event in Las Vegas this morning is alarming to all of us and we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone,” said Mayor Jim Coppinger.



Chattanooga’s top cop knows situations like this all too well, and isn't just praying for Las Vegas but the entire country.

"Many of those victims', the victims' family, the victims' friends, first responders, law enforcement. Thousands of individuals were affected by the senseless cruelty of one person,” said Chief David Roddy.



With more large events coming to the Scenic City each year, security is top priority for CPD.

Chief Roddy said they work with local, state and federal agencies to make sure each event is safe.

"With any event that size, we can mitigate threats as much as we can, but obviously it doesn't do away with them,” Chief Roddy said.

Chief Roddy hasn't spoken about the shooting with his department yet, but when he does, he will address what happened, the reason behind it and what their responsibility is to the community.

"Those men and women that rush towards danger in las Vegas and as we have seen our officers in Chattanooga do in the past, to understand what that appreciation looks like and then what responsibility we have to earn that every day,” he said.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond released a statement as well.

"Today the HCSO prays for peace and we remember those who had their lives forever changed last night in Las Vegas,” Sheriff Hammond said.