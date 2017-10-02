McMinn Co. Sheriff searching for suspect with 7-year old boy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. Sheriff searching for suspect with 7-year old boy

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is searching for a suspect wanted on numerous charges, and is believed to be with his 7-year old son. 

The Sheriff says that 29-year old, Jared Lackey, of Colorado Springs, CO, took his son from Mt. View School near Etowah. This incident comes from a similar event that occurred on Sunday where Lackey forced his estranged wife and family into a vehicle and threatened to take them to California. 

Lackey is described as: 

  • 29-year old, white male
  • 5 ft 11 inches, 165 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Believed to be driving a charcoal gray Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Colorado License plate YQU091.

Kaden Jack Lackey is described as:

  • 7-year old, white male
  • 4ft 6 inches, 50 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Wearing blue Spiderman shirt
  • Blue jeans
  • Blue shoes
  • Wearing black-rimmed glasses with lime green ear

Sheriff Guy says Mr. Lackey has the right to have his son with him, but they do have active arrest warrants on Lackey for kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with 911.

Sheriff Guy asks that anyone with information regarding this case call McMinn 911, call the McMinn Co Sheriff’s Office at 423-745-5620, or private message Sheriff Joe Guy on his social media accounts.

