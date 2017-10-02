Chattanooga Mocs Men's Basketball team unveil new uniforms for 2 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Mocs Men's Basketball team unveil new uniforms for 2017-2018

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

#UniWatch! The Chattanooga Mocs started the Lamont Paris era on Monday with some new threads! 

The Mocs revealed their new uniforms for the 2017-2018 season.

Some changes include blue colored lettering for home and white for away, changing from the gold lettering last season. They have also changed from MOCS reading across the chest to CHATTANOOGA. Gold wasn't removed completely from the uniform and is on the collar and trim around the shorts. 

The UTC Mocs opened practice on Monday as well. The first home game for the Mocs is November 4th, in a exhibition game against Francis Marion at 5 p.m. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.