Chattanooga Mocs Men's Basketball team unveil new uniforms for 2017-2018

#UniWatch! The Chattanooga Mocs started the Lamont Paris era on Monday with some new threads!

The Mocs revealed their new uniforms for the 2017-2018 season.

Some changes include blue colored lettering for home and white for away, changing from the gold lettering last season. They have also changed from MOCS reading across the chest to CHATTANOOGA. Gold wasn't removed completely from the uniform and is on the collar and trim around the shorts.

The UTC Mocs opened practice on Monday as well. The first home game for the Mocs is November 4th, in a exhibition game against Francis Marion at 5 p.m.