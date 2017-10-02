Country music mourns those lost in Vegas shooting

As the news of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas spread across airwaves and social media Monday morning, country music stars and musicians expressed their dismay and the 58 lives and more than 500 people that were injured.

Jason Aldean, who was on the stage when the series of rapid-fire shots rang out, posted on Instagram, "Tonight has been beyond horrific."

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Shania Twain posted that she was heartbroken" by the news of the shooting

Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families x — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

Martina McBride tweeted "It's hard to find words."

Its hard to find words. Praying for all the victims and their families in Las Vegas and all who were affected...which is really all of us. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said "Tennessee stands with Las Vegas at this difficult time."

Statement on the tragedy in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6iPC5X02fp — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) October 2, 2017

Local performers Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown were both at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Alaina and her band performed Saturday evening, and reported they were all safely home.

I won't be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. ???? — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Kane Brown performed earlier Sunday afternoon, and offered his prayers for the victims.

Prayers to Vegas ???? pic.twitter.com/7aBEAR8IRu — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Jake Owen opened for Jason Aldean Sunday, and reacted in a series of tweets.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Dear Jesus, please touch everyone involved in this tragedy. Bring healing to the injured & comfort to the families who lost loved ones. Amen — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) October 2, 2017