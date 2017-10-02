Country music mourns those lost in Vegas shooting

As the news of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas spread across airwaves and social media Monday morning, country music stars and musicians expressed their dismay and the 58 lives and more than 500 people that were injured.
Jason Aldean, who was on the stage when the series of rapid-fire shots rang out, posted on Instagram, "Tonight has been beyond horrific."
Shania Twain posted that she was heartbroken" by the news of the shooting
Martina McBride tweeted "It's hard to find words."
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said "Tennessee stands with Las Vegas at this difficult time."
Local performers Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown were both at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
Alaina and her band performed Saturday evening, and reported they were all safely home.
Kane Brown performed earlier Sunday afternoon, and offered his prayers for the victims.
Jake Owen opened for Jason Aldean Sunday, and reacted in a series of tweets.