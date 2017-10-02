Local country artists performed at Route 91 festival; both are s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local country artists performed at Route 91 festival; both are safe

By Lori Mitchell, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Several Country artists, some of whom are in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest music festival are posting messages on social media. 

Two local musicians from the Tennessee Valley played the festival over the weekend.

Country musician, Kane Brown, performed on Sunday, just hours before the shooting. 

Rossville native, Lauren Alaina also played the festival this weekend. She took the stage on Saturday. She tweeted this last night

Lauren Alaina also tweeted that her camp is also safe. 

