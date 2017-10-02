Las Vegas shooting resonates in Chattanooga 's country music community

As the news of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas spread across airwaves and social media Monday morning, country music stars and musicians expressed their sadness.More
As the news of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas spread across airwaves and social media Monday morning, country music stars and musicians expressed their sadness.More
There are a lot of heavy hearts tonight as more people learn about the victims.More
There are a lot of heavy hearts tonight as more people learn about the victims.More
Several Country artists, some of whom are in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest music festival are posting messages on social media.More
Several Country artists, some of whom are in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest music festival are posting messages on social media.More
Democrats also expressed outrage that Congress has not done more to restrict access to deadly firearms five years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.More
Democrats also expressed outrage that Congress has not done more to restrict access to deadly firearms five years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.More
The mass shooting during a Jason Aldean performance at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.More
The mass shooting during a Jason Aldean performance at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.More
Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to offer condolences and say he was heartbroken after a gunman killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday night.More
Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to offer condolences and say he was heartbroken after a gunman killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday night.More
Multiple people were injured in after a shooting in Las Vegas near Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, Clark County FireMore
Multiple people were injured in after a shooting in Las Vegas near Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, Clark County FireMore
Rocker Tom Petty has died after suffering from full cardiac arrest, according to new reports from TMZ.More
Rocker Tom Petty has died after suffering from full cardiac arrest, according to new reports from TMZ.More