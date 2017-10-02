Las Vegas shooting resonates in Chattanooga 's country music community

Multiple people were injured in after a shooting in Las Vegas near Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, Clark County Fire

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near Mandalay Bay after apparent gun fire Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker / Getty Images

UPDATE: Las Vegas Shooting: More than 50 killed and 200 hurt near Mandalay Bay

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to offer condolences and say he was heartbroken after a gunman killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday night.

The mass shooting during a Jason Aldean performance at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. AP photo

Democrats also expressed outrage that Congress has not done more to restrict access to deadly firearms five years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

Sen. Murphy tells Congress to ‘get off its ass’ on gun control

Several Country artists, some of whom are in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest music festival are posting messages on social media.

As the news of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas spread across airwaves and social media Monday morning, country music stars and musicians expressed their sadness.

There are a lot of heavy hearts tonight as more people learn about the victims.

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

People usually use the radio to tune out the world but Monday, people tuned in to learn the latest out of Las Vegas.

At US-101, the morning team of Ken Hicks, Kelley Bradshaw and Daniel Wyatt relayed news updates in shock.

The music, the artists involved, even the venue are all too familiar.

READ MORE | The Latest on the Las Vegas shooting

Bradshaw was in Las Vegas last week.

"Looking back and just being there a week ago, the first thing my Mom text me was sheer panic. And seeing that just a week ago, those people experiencing exactly what I experienced a week ago and having to go through that is just so traumatic," she said.

Twenty-two thousand people were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to hear some of country music's top performers.

Bradshaw describes the outdoor venue at Las Vegas Village:

"You have a beautiful view of Las Vegas and everything Las Vegas has to offer. It's a grassy and concrete area that you can just see all of Las Vegas around you and it's great for concerts. It's great to see concerts at," she said.

The terror that unfolded in Las Vegas is a kind of trauma and a kind of fear that is also familiar to Chattanooga.

Although on a smaller scale, it's a feeling no one can prepare for.

"Jake Owen said it so perfectly, when you're in those situations you never expect it to happen to you. And we've experienced that right here in Chattanooga. Hearing Chris Young said he was underneath his trailer taking cover. Those artists are just like us, people, just like us," Bradshaw added.

The three-day music festival was finishing up when the shooting happened.