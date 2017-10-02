Chattanooga Rugby team safe in Las Vegas after mass shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Rugby team safe in Las Vegas after mass shooting

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Members of the Chattanooga Rugby Football Club are in Las Vegas this weekend. It is unclear how many players are there today.  

According to the club’s website, the team landed in Vegas on Saturday and is expected to return later this week.

The Las Vegas Irish RFC posted a picture to its Facebook page yesterday with the two teams together.  

According to teammates in Vegas, all team members are safe.

One team member, Derek Hilley, tells Channel 3 he was walking inside the casino when he heard the shots.

Hilley said many teammates were not able to get back into the hotel rooms, and had to stay the night in a motel.

