Jason Aldean says he's safe, calls for prayers after 'horrific' Las Vegas attack

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to offer condolences and say he was heartbroken after a gunman killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday night.

Aldean, who was on stage outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when the shooting started, posted on Instagram a call to "Pray for Las Vegas" and called the shooting, among the deadliest in U.S. history, "beyond horrific."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, also posted on Instagram about the terrifying night.

"We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight,'' she wrote. "No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone."

"I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight," the singer wrote.

"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

The gunman, who was fatally shot by police, was identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada. More than 200 people were injured.

Alden was performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Las Vegas Village when shots first rang out. He and his band ran off stage as fans tried to scramble to safety.

Singer Jake Owen, on stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire Sunday night, described the bloody scene as something lifted directly out of a Hollywood movie.

Owen had just taken to the stage with Luke Combs and other performers and was standing just 50 feet from headliner Jason Aldean when he heard what he thought was gunfire.

“It got faster and faster, almost like it sounded like it was an automatic rifle. You could hear it ringing off the tops of the rafters of the stage,” he told TODAY on Monday, just hours after the shooting. “That’s when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone on stage just started running everywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure.”

Authorities say a “lone wolf” opened fire into the festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night. At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured, authorities said.

“I just kind of ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show,” Owen said. “Everyone’s asking if everyone’s okay. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there.”

Owen said the gunfire went on for about 10 minutes.

"It was absolute chaos,'' concertgoer Russell Bleck told Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrieon TODAY Monday.

"Whoever the shooter was, was just spraying the crowd. You saw people dropping left and right. I'm looking at the footage now for the first time and it's hard to process what happened."

Bleck was with his fiance in the VIP tent directly facing Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when the shooting started.

"It was relentless. There was no stopping. You had only five, maybe eight seconds to move from cover to cover to try to move and get out of there while he reloaded. I saw guys plugging bullet holes with their fingers."