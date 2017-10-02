Comfortable, Clouds, Slight Chance For a Sprinkle

Good Monday. After a stellar weekend, we will see somewhat of a continuation today. Lows this morning are in the low to mid 50s in the valley and mid to upper 40s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. We do have some clouds this morning, but the chance for rain with those clouds is only 10%. The air at the surface is fairly dry, so most light showers that do fall will evaporate before even hitting the ground. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will clear out tonight. Tuesday will start with more great fall weather as temps drop into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday afternoon will be in the low 80s. Wednesday will be similar starting in the 50s, and once again climbing into the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 80s, but we will remain dry.

The weekend will see a little more humidity creeping in. Lows will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 56

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 69

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 77