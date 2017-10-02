Las Vegas Police investigating shooting at Mandalay Bay Casino

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near Mandalay Bay after apparent gun fire Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker / Getty Images

UPDATE: The Las Vegas sheriff says officers have killed the gunman on 32nd floor of the hotel across from outdoor concert.

The sheriff says more than 20 people are dead and more than 100 people are injured from the concert attack.

The Nevada sheriff says off-duty officers attending Las Vegas country music festival have died.

"We have well in the excess of 100+ injured and excess of 20+ that have died at this point"- Las Vegas Police https://t.co/iRShIWsTRR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

Multiple people were injured in after a shooting in Las Vegas near Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, Clark County Fire Department officials confirmed to NBC News.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police said they were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside the casino.

Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip on Las Vegas Boulevard and across from McCarran International Airport.

Police shut down Las Vegas Blvd and urged the public to stay away. Flights were being held in and out of the airport.

The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place.

Jon Bessette said he was attending the Rout 91 music festival when he heard gunshots around 10:00 p.m. "The band ran off stage and it was pandemonium," Bessette said. "Everyone was running, people were getting trampled."

Several artists performing at the music festival also reported hearing gunshots.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

