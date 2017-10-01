Mocs Fall in SoCon Home Opener

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---The Chattanooga Mocs lost their Southern Conference home opener 45-7 to Western Carolina in Finley Stadium. It dropped the home squad to 1-4 on the year, 1-1 in league play, while the visitors moved to 4-1, 2-0 in the conference.

Turnovers were costly. Twenty-one of the 45 points came from fumbles recovered in the end zone or deep in Mocs territory. Western accumulated 392 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Mocs. The rushing attack accounted for 222 led by Corey Holloway’s game-high 105.

The Mocs used three different quarterbacks due to injuries to starter Alejandro Bennifield (1st quarter) and Nick Tiano (4th quarter). Richardre Bagley led the effort on the ground with 34 yards on 10 carries, while Bingo Morton grabbed six catches for 49 yards.

The Catamounts opened the scoring with a Holloway 1-yard run in the first quarter. It reached 10-0 after Will Horton’s 39-yard field goal.

Two second quarter fumble recoveries in the end zone on sacks sent the visitors into the break ahead 24-0. Holloway’s second score from a yard out came from a fumble on a fake punt that the Cats recovered at the Mocs 1.

Along with Holloway, Tyrie Adams had 169 yards of total offense. He threw for 125 and ran for 44. Jordan Mathis added five catches for 56 yards and a score. The defense recorded seven sacks with two each from Ezavian Dunn and Tahjal Watt.

NOTABLE

Three notes from tonight’s contest. Check out the full complement of facts and figures in the link above.

Four sacks tonight are a season high for the Mocs defense.

392 yards total offense is a season low for WCU (435 at Gardner-Webb) which came into tonight averaging nearly 575 yards per game.

Dominic Caldwell threw for a touchdown on his first career pass. He connected with Darrell Bridges on the 6-yard score.

QUOTABLE

Check out all we heard at the quotes link at the top of this story.

“There's a sour taste in our mouth right now that we don't like, and we're not used to. We're facing adversity, we'll see what we're about. I believe in my teammates, I believe in our coaches...we'll get it turned around.” – Senior LB Tae Davis.

STATS

Check out the final stats at the link above. Here are three stats of note…

Tavon Lawson tied for team-high honors with eight tackles and a career-best 1.5 sacks.

Two of Western Carolina’s six touchdowns were scored on fumbles recovered in the end zone, while another came after a fumble recovered at the UTC 1.

Bingo Morton’s six catches are a career high. He has 11 receptions over the last two weeks.

NEXT UP

The Mocs are back in Finley Stadium next Saturday for Homecoming weekend. They host Furman for a 4 p.m., kick on ESPN3. Tickets are on sale here on GoMocs.com or by calling the ticket office during normal business hours at (423) 266-MOCS (6627). There are single-game tickets as well as three-game mini plan available.