Book signing at Barnes and Noble for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed until further notice due to a weekend fire.More
Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt. Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.More
