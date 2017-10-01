Book signing at Barnes and Noble for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month

Close to one in four American women experience the silent grief of pregnancy loss. Loved Baby, 31 Devotions Helping You Grieve and Cherish Your Child After Pregnancy Loss (Broadstreet Publishing, October 2017) offers much-needed support to women in the middle of psychological and physiological grief as a result of losing an unborn child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or ectopic pregnancy.

In Loved Baby, author Dr. Sarah Philpott gently walks alongside women as they experience the misguided shame, isolation, and crushing despair that accompany the turmoil of loss. With brave vulnerability Sarah shares her own and others’ stories of loss, offering Christ-filled hope and support to women navigating grief.

This fresh and compassionate devotional offers:

· Real talk about loss

· Christ-filled comfort

· Tips to manage social media, reconnect with your partner, and nourish your soul

· Knowledge that your child is in heaven

· Strategies to walk through grief

· Ways to memorialize your loss

Whether your loss is recent or not, Loved Baby can be your companion as you move from the darkness of grief toward the light of hope.