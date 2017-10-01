Officials to investigate suspicious fire in Lafayette

The Lafayette Fire Department is now calling a weekend fire suspicious.

Yellow tape still surrounds what used to be The Dinner Bell restaurant, so investigators can determine whether or not a fire was set in the building on purpose.

Stacey Meeks, with the LFD and EMS said the building has been vacant for at least 10 years, but still had power.

Around 2 o’clock Saturday morning more than 30 firefighters battled a blaze at the building. Now, officials are saying it could be an arson.

In July, Channel 3 told you about five fires that were intentionally set, all within a half mile of each other in Lafayette.

Then in August another 2 fires were ruled arsons in Walker County.

In a previous interview with Channel 3, Meeks said the State Fire Marshall’s office and GBI were called in to help local officials investigate.

"We’ve assembled a task force to investigate this and to deal with this,” Meeks said.

Right now, Saturday's fire is considered suspicious and hasn't officially been ruled arson. Officials ask anyone with information to come forward.

"We're only as good as the team and the public's part of the team," Meeks said.

The State Fire Marshall will be in Lafayette Monday to investigate.

