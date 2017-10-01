WCU beats Chattanooga 45-7, first win over Mocs since 2008

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Corey Holloway ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead Western Carolina to a 45-7 rout of Chattanooga on Saturday night.

Western Carolina (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) has won two consecutive road games for the first time since 2010, and snapped an eight-game losing streak against Chattanooga (1-4, 1-1). The Catamounts beat the Mocs 27-7 in 2008.

Nick Tiano, the Mocs' quarterback, fumbled the ball twice in his own end zone in the second quarter. A.J. Newman recovered the ball the first time and forced the second fumble, which was recovered by Nate Link, and Western Carolina led 24-0 at halftime.

Holloway scored both touchdowns from the 1-yard line. Tyrie Adams threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Steffon Hill that made it 38-0.

Freshman quarterback Dominic Caldwell threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Bridges late in the game for Chattanooga.

