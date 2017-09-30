Georgia man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee

A LaFayette, Georgia man is in the Hamilton County Jail on several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

George Gaines, 47, was arrested Friday by Hamilton County deputies.

Gaines was discovered on a Hamilton County School campus with a 17-year old female special education student.

He told deputies that he and the minor had a relationship.

According to the affidavit during the course of this relationship the minor had sent nude photos to Gaines, which were found on his phone.

And Gaines admitted to having sex with the female.

He was arrested and is scheduled for court next week.



