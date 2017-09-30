Lafayette man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lafayette man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

By Cheri Burt, Producer
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Lafayette, Georgia man is in the Hamilton County Jail on several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

47- year old, George Gaines was arrested Friday. He was discovered on a Hamilton County school campus with a 17 year old, female special education student.

Gaines told police that he and the minor had a relationship. During the course of this relationship the minor had sent nude photos to Gaines, which were found on his phone. 

Gaines also admitted to having sex with the female. He was arrested and is scheduled for court next week. 

