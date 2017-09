UPDATE: Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot at 5799 Brainerd Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

Through interview with witnesses and a CPD investigation it was determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot at 490 Greenway View Drive.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.