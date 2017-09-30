Miracle League players take over the diamond - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Miracle League players take over the diamond

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Saturday, a new league took over the baseball diamond in Chattanooga.

From the crowd it's your typical baseball game, but the players on the field are part of Chattanooga's Miracle League.

"I've been practicing a whole lot!" exclaimed player, Paige Collins.

Collins' has spent hours practicing for her baseball debut. For many players it's their first time on the diamond.

"This is my first time!” Collin’s said.

One of Paige's teammates is deaf.

"His name is Leyton. L-e-y-t-o-n," Leyton’s mom, Kami Green, said while he signed.

It's also his first time on the field, and he's pretty excited to show off his skills and meet new friends.
           
"He can't wait to shake hand with the team afterwards,” Kami interpreted.

Kami is just happy to see him playing.

“I think it's a wonderful thing,” Kami said, “These kids deserve something like this. To be able to come out and be like other people."

The league is four teams made up of 40 players.

The rubber field is completely flat field, walker and wheelchair accessible, and boasts specially designed equipment. All players have "buddies" who assist them during the game.

Because on this field, everyone gets to play.

"I feel like a ball player!" exclaimed Paige.

The Miracle League is still looking for volunteers. If you would like to help click here for more information.    

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.