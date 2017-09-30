UPDATE: Bradley Co. Courts have been assigned permanent locations

UPDATE: A weekend fire forced the Bradley County Courthouse to close until further notice.

On Monday, Bradley County Sheriff's Department announced permanent locations until the Courthouse is repaired.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office: 2290 Blythe Avenue, Cleveland, TN, 37311

Chancery Court - Community Room

Circuit Court (Judge Lawrence Puckett) - North Training Room

Bradley County Misdemeanor Probation Office: 2252 Blythe Avenue S.E., Cleveland, TN, 37311

Circuit Court (Judge Mike Sharp) - Conference Room

Bradley County Juvenile Center: 1620 Johnson Blvd., S.E., Cleveland, TN, 37311

Bradley County Juvenile Court

Bradley County General Sessions Civil Court

Bradley County Order of Protection Court

Cleveland Municipal Building: 190 Church St., N.E., Cleveland, TN, 37311

Child Support Court- City Council Room

All criminal courts, which incorporate Bradley County General Sessions Criminal Court and Bradley County Criminal Court, will still convene at Bradley County Judicial Complex, located at 2250 Blythe Avenue, Cleveland, TN, 37311.

PREVIOUS STORY: CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say the inside of a Tennessee courthouse caught fire and sustained substantial damage.

Bradley County Sheriff Office spokesman James E. Bradford Jr. says a bystander saw black smoke coming from inside the county courthouse in downtown Cleveland, Tennessee on Saturday morning.

Bradford says the Cleveland Fire Department firefighters forced their way into the building and found the fire originated from a first-floor mechanical room.

Bradford says the interior of the courthouse has sustained substantial smoke and fire damage.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire has been reported at the Bradley County Courthouse on Saturday morning.

According to Bradley County Sheriff's Office said that heavy smoke was seen coming out of the building. They were able to locate the source of smoke, and through a preliminary analysis indicated extensive damage inside the building.

The fire was contained inside the first floor’s mechanical room, and most of the damage is due to smoke... https://t.co/RfhAJc9gtZ — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) September 30, 2017

