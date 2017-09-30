UPDATE: Bradley Co. Courthouse closed after weekend fire

UPDATE: The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, following a weekend fire.

Cleveland-Bradley EMA made the announcement on their Facebook page, Sunday evening. They say they are working on a plan to serve the public and will announce it at a later time.

PREVIOUS STORY: CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say the inside of a Tennessee courthouse caught fire and sustained substantial damage.

Bradley County Sheriff Office spokesman James E. Bradford Jr. says a bystander saw black smoke coming from inside the county courthouse in downtown Cleveland, Tennessee on Saturday morning.

Bradford says the Cleveland Fire Department firefighters forced their way into the building and found the fire originated from a first-floor mechanical room.

Bradford says the interior of the courthouse has sustained substantial smoke and fire damage.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire has been reported at the Bradley County Courthouse on Saturday morning.

According to Bradley County Sheriff's Office said that heavy smoke was seen coming out of the building. They were able to locate the source of smoke, and through a preliminary analysis indicated extensive damage inside the building.

The fire was contained inside the first floor’s mechanical room, and most of the damage is due to smoke... https://t.co/RfhAJc9gtZ — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) September 30, 2017

