Crash in Marion County injures students

A crash in Marion County has sent several college students to the hospital.

The South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash on South Pittsburg Mountain Road (SR 156).

The crash was around midnight. It involved one SUV with 11 people inside. Four were taken by helicopter to the hospital. They have serious injuries.

We're told the crash occurred near the county line with Franklin County. Marion County officials tell us the scene was clear as of 2 a.m. Saturday.

