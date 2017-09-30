North Murray shuts out Murray County 41-0 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Murray shuts out Murray County 41-0

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
North Murray won its fourth straight meeting against Murray County Friday night. 

The Mountaineers raced out to a 14-0 lead thanks to touchdowns by Preston Buck and quarterback Preston Poag Jr.

North Murray led 21-0 at halftime and did not let up on the gas. The Mountaineers went on to shut out the Indians 41-0. 

North Murray now moves to 3-3, while Murray County falls 2-4.

