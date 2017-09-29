2017 Week 7: Lafayette High School

The Rambler Marching Band from Lafayette High School stays busy! Home and away football games, parades, competitions, Director Brandon Self says they sign up for just about anything they can get themselves into.Even in the off season, there are jazz bands and winter guard and contests from Chattanooga to Atlanta to Alabama and beyond!

His group numbers about 85 and what Self calls young with quite a few seniors. They are all having a good time this year with a halftime show entitled: "Rock On!" It includes hits from all generations, like: Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance, classics Carry on My Wayward Son, Dust in the Wind, and The Animals' House of the Rising Sun, PLUS a little ditty by Avenged Sevenfold included in the soundtrack to "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" entitled Carry On. It was a concept Mr. Self said he had no problem selling to his students because it is exciting, fun, fast, and loud!

With all of the travel the main group and all of its subsidiaries do, you might like to help. They are selling skids of Coke until October 6th and will begin fruit sales in November, just in time for Christmas. For details and to keep in touch and informed of their activities, head to their website: www.ramblerband.org

Thanks to the Lafayette High School Rambler Marching Band for being our Friday Night Football Band of the Week!