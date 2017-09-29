Kasey Freeman joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in September 2017 as a night-side reporter after reporting at WDHN in Dothan, AL.

Kasey graduated from Troy University with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in public relations. While in college she interned in the newsroom at WTVF in Nashville and was very activate in her on campus news station, TrojanVision, as an anchor and reporter of the live 30 minute broadcasts.

In Kasey’s spare time you can find her working out at the gym, reading about ways to be a better journalist, and playing with her cat, Ellie. You don’t have to ask if she’s a Tennessee fan orana Alabama fan because she’s going to tell you she’s a proud Troy Trojan!

If you have a story idea her Kasey or would just like to say “Hello” feel free to send her an email at kfreeman@wrcbtv.com or connect with her on social media.