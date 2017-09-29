Murray Co. speedy senior leading the way for the Indians

"Practice everyday. Practice during winter break, Christmas break, spring break, summer. It's just a year-round sport really."

Tucker Gregg knows one speed and one speed only, and that's freaky fast.

Gregg is a four-year starter for the Murray County Indians, and just to increase his football speed, he runs on the Track & Field team where he clocks a 4.54 second 40-yard dash.

Now halfway through his senior year, it's paying off.

"Freshmen year I weighed about 150 pounds and now this year I weigh about 210. So Coach Brewer has had me in the weight room a lot, working on my strength, my size my speed. I made a lot of progress with my speed last year and that's what I really focused on this summer," said Gregg.

Gregg holds the program record for most single game rushing yards, most rushing yards in a season,and the most career rushing yards with 3807 and counting.

"He's really every coaches dream. He's exactly what we want out of a senior. His work ethic is unmatched by anybody. It's football season year-round for him. But he's worked so hard and it's so great to see a young man finally have the success that he has," said Coach Brewer

Gregg has already received an offer from Jacksonville University, but he's hoping to get a few more before the year is over.

"I can't wait for college football. That's one of my dreams and I've been wanting to play every since I can remember. I love the game and I just love getting better at the game and I'll do whatever it takes," said Gregg.

"Indians on 3. 1,2,3, Indians!"