The LaFayette Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the male in the pictures with this story was caught on camera stealing from Walmart on Monday.

The suspect left the story in a white car.

If you have any information about this case, please call LaFayette Police Department Detective Mullis at 706-639-1540. Police ask that anyone who wants to share information via Facebook, to please send the info in a private message.

