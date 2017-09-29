RECALL ALERT: Nightlight soother due to shock hazard

If your child has a nightlight soother, it may be under recall.

A shock hazard has prompted "Skip Hop" to recall about 207,000 'Moonlight and Melodies' owl and elephant nightlight soothers sold nationwide.

They play melodies or nature sounds and project images, but the USB wall power adapter can break and pose an electrical shock hazard.

Consumers can contact "Skip Hop" for a free repair kit that includes a free USB wall adapter.

Skip Hop can be reached toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@skiphop.com or online at www.skiphop.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

About 130,000 units are being recalled in the U.S. An additional 21,500 were sold in Canada.