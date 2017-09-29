UPDATE: Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, one fatally

UPDATE: The suspect sought in the deputy shooting captured in Polk County, Georgia. Active warrants are also pending for Seth B. Spangler in Walker County, GA for a probation violation.

Authorities say Spangler was captured after one police officer was shot and killed and another injured in Polk County on Friday.

A Polk County police officer told 11Alive that a female police detective was fatally wounded. A bullet struck a male officer's bulletproof vest and that officer survived, authorities said.

PREVIOUS STORY: CEDARTOWN, GA (AP) — A Georgia police officer has been shot in the northwest part of the state, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement.

The GBI said in a follow-up statement that authorities are searching for a man last seen in the area who is “considered armed and dangerous.” The GBI did not identify him as a suspect, but advised residents not to approach him and to call 911 if he’s seen.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

The agency used the National Blue Alert System to announce their search for the man. The system is used to foster communication between law enforcement and the public, and was created to support families of fallen officers.

Photos posted by The Rome News-Tribune showed officers gathering at a wooded area along a roadside.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.