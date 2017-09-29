UPDATE: Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, one fatally

Seth Brandon Spangler, shown in two different photos.

UPDATE: POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- Two suspects have been arrested after a Polk County police officer was fatally wounded and another officer was injured on Friday.

Just before 6 a.m., Officer David Goodrich was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Santa Claus Road in Cedartown, Ga. Officer Kristin Hearne responded as back-up, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vernon Keenan.

The two located a Ford Escape that had been stolen out of Tennessee. While they were at the scene, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler and 22-year-old Samantha Roof walked out of the woods.

The officers began talking to the two, who they said were acting suspicious.

Suddenly, according to police, Spangler pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers.

A bullet struck Goodrich's bulletproof vest. He survived.

Hearne was shot and later died, according to authorities.

Spangler and Roof ran from the scene.

A short time later, Roof was captured.

Just before 2:45 p.m, Spangler was captured after he came out of the woods naked and surrendered to authorities.

Spanger had outstanding warrants out of Walker County for felony probation violation, Keenan said. He has a criminal history, Keenan said.

Spangler was taken to Polk County Jail and is charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault.

Ruth is also facing felony charges, according to Keenan.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

The agency used the National Blue Alert System to announce their search for the man. The system is used to foster communication between law enforcement and the public, and was created to support families of fallen officers.

