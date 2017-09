Seth Brandon Spangler, shown in two different photos.

POLK COUNTY, GA ( WXIA ) – A Polk County Police detective was shot on Friday, authorities confirm.

According to Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats, authorities are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.

The Polk County Standard Journal reports that police from numerous agencies closed down access to Santa Claus Road.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials were called to the scene just before noon.

Spangler has a series of arrests in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, dating back to 2007, with charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance to fugitive arrest.