The search for a stolen bulldozer and the person who took it continues in Ringgold.

Police say the 2002 Catepillar Dozer was stolen from the construction site of a new car dealership on Highway 151.

The @RinggoldPolice Department needs your help in locating stolen construction equipment from the new Mountain View Dodge dealership on 151! pic.twitter.com/yUYzu0Psmx — Ringgold Police (@RinggoldPolice) September 6, 2017

It happened between 4:00 PM Tuesday, September 5, and 6:00 AM Wednesday, September 6.

The suspect's vehicle was caught on camera shortly after the theft happened.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call Officer Bacha with the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066.

