Here's why you might notice more law enforcement on I-75 in TN and GA this weekend:

It doesn't matter if you cheer for the Vols or Dawgs – police in both states want everyone on the same team when it comes to arriving alive.

The University of Tennessee takes on the University of Georgia in Knoxville on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 3:30 pm.

A lot of fans are going to be passing right through Chattanooga as they make their way to Neyland Stadium and with more drivers on Interstate 75, there comes a warning from law enforcement.

Already this year, THP reports 23 more people have been killed on interstates in Hamilton County compared to the same time last year which is why troopers in Tennessee are teaming up with Georgia State Patrol for an event called Tailgating for Safety.

They will be out along I-75 making sure drivers are following the law.

"We're beefing up the patrols just a little bit there to be more visual to help slow traffic down, basically to help people get there safely. We will be looking for seat belts, we'll be looking for eradicate driving, reckless driving. Anything that stands out of the norm," THP Trooper Cecil Harvey said.

This is the sixth year both agencies have teamed up for this event. They hope more exposure will serve as a reminder to drivers to be safe.

"With this game, there's a lot of travel between both states and with that increased amount of travel and cars on the roadway, the amount of wrecks would go out of the roof and your chances of being involved in a crash go up," GSP Trooper John Daniel said.

If you notice someone not following on the law on the interstate, report it by calling 911, in Tennessee you can also report it directly to a dispatcher by calling *THP.