Firefighters in McMinn County are at the scene of a small brush fire near the Mayfield Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.

The fire started Friday morning when workers were harvesting corn. The machinery sparked a small fire that is now contained.

Scottie Mayfield, President of Mayfield Dairy Farms, tells Channel 3 the fire broke out about a half a mile from the farm’s corn maze and did not cause any damage to the maze or pumpkin patch.

Mayfield says the fire was quickly contained before causing any issues.

