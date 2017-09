Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Alexus Nicole Womac, who is 16, was last seen at Cleveland High School on Tuesday, September 26 according to a post on the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook page.

She was last seen wearing a blue pullover and blue jeans.

Police describe Womac as:

5’6” tall

Medium build

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Police ask that anyone with information on Womac to call Bradley County 911 at 423-476-7511 contact Detective Cody Hinson at 423-476-1121.