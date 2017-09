The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location.

Officials say a victim showed up to a local hospital Thursday night with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured party was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Officials say a crime scene was not located. The victim's name will not be released due to them being a juvenile.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.